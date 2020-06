Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely adorable completely renovated home in Crestview. Charming 2/1 with a great yard for kids, dogs or just hanging out. Home is immaculately designed. Beautiful landscaping in front & back. Close to Little Deli and everything that is Crestview! Stainless appliances, refrigerator included! Everything is BRAND NEW INSIDE & OUT!

Renovated 2018

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.