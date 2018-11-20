1309 Sir Thopas Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This Lovely 2-story home in a great South Austin neighborhood! Lots of natural light throughout the home! Vaulted ceiling in entry, opening to spacious living areas with views of the back yard through large windows. Hard tile throughout downstairs areas. Nicely appointed kitchen with stainless appliances and side by side refrigerator, large pantry area located just behind in laundry room. Washer/Dryer is included as a courtesy to the tenant. Generous master suite with double vanity, garden tub and huge walk-in closet. Covered back porch and fully fenced back yard. This one won't last long - don't miss it!



*Video Walkthrough Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSIXio_0Wzc&t=2s *



TYPE: Home

YEAR BUILT: 2000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

SQ FT: 1590

GARAGE: Yes



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Hard surface flooring throughout the entire first floor.

- Big backyard with large covered patio for outdoor entertaining

- Big Master Suite with walk-in closet

- Updated kitchen, SS appliances

- Washer/Dryer provided as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

- NO PETS ALLOWED

- No smoking on property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days



Amenities: Dining Room, Tile Floor, Stove/Oven, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Walk-in Closet, W/D In Unit, Stainless Steel Appliances, Patio, Garage Opener, Microwave (built-in), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Dishwasher, Garage (2 car), Family Room, Disposal, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Part), Refrigerator