All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1309 Sir Thopas Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1309 Sir Thopas Trail
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:48 PM

1309 Sir Thopas Trail

1309 Sir Thopas Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1309 Sir Thopas Trail, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Lovely 2-story home in a great South Austin neighborhood! Lots of natural light throughout the home! Vaulted ceiling in entry, opening to spacious living areas with views of the back yard through large windows. Hard tile throughout downstairs areas. Nicely appointed kitchen with stainless appliances and side by side refrigerator, large pantry area located just behind in laundry room. Washer/Dryer is included as a courtesy to the tenant. Generous master suite with double vanity, garden tub and huge walk-in closet. Covered back porch and fully fenced back yard. This one won't last long - don't miss it!

*Video Walkthrough Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSIXio_0Wzc&t=2s *

TYPE: Home
YEAR BUILT: 2000
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
SQ FT: 1590
GARAGE: Yes

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Hard surface flooring throughout the entire first floor.
- Big backyard with large covered patio for outdoor entertaining
- Big Master Suite with walk-in closet
- Updated kitchen, SS appliances
- Washer/Dryer provided as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
- NO PETS ALLOWED
- No smoking on property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

Amenities: Dining Room, Tile Floor, Stove/Oven, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Walk-in Closet, W/D In Unit, Stainless Steel Appliances, Patio, Garage Opener, Microwave (built-in), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Dishwasher, Garage (2 car), Family Room, Disposal, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Part), Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Sir Thopas Trail have any available units?
1309 Sir Thopas Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Sir Thopas Trail have?
Some of 1309 Sir Thopas Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Sir Thopas Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Sir Thopas Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Sir Thopas Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Sir Thopas Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1309 Sir Thopas Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Sir Thopas Trail offers parking.
Does 1309 Sir Thopas Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Sir Thopas Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Sir Thopas Trail have a pool?
No, 1309 Sir Thopas Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Sir Thopas Trail have accessible units?
No, 1309 Sir Thopas Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Sir Thopas Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Sir Thopas Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin