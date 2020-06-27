Rent Calculator
1308 Central Park CT
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 29
1308 Central Park CT
1308 Central Park Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1308 Central Park Court, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1308 Central Park CT have any available units?
1308 Central Park CT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1308 Central Park CT have?
Some of 1308 Central Park CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1308 Central Park CT currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Central Park CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Central Park CT pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Central Park CT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1308 Central Park CT offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Central Park CT offers parking.
Does 1308 Central Park CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Central Park CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Central Park CT have a pool?
No, 1308 Central Park CT does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Central Park CT have accessible units?
Yes, 1308 Central Park CT has accessible units.
Does 1308 Central Park CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Central Park CT has units with dishwashers.
