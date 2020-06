Amenities

pet friendly

Great Location! This sharp, 2 bedroom includes; beautiful wood-look floors, great kitchen with attached dinning, and private fenced backyard. Fast access to Oskar Blues, Austin Beerworks, Domain, Arboretum & Hwy 183/71, IH35 & tolls. A must see property that won't last long! Text/Call 805.598.2746 to schedule a tour



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.