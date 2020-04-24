1305 Leona Street

Amenities

parking stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning and spacious contemporary home, conveniently located near food, fun, and Downtown Austin. Gorgeous updates and modern fixtures. Rooftop access via winding staircase attached to master bedroom. Large walk-in shower with double sink, amazing kitchen lined with red subway tile, stainless steel appliances include wine fridge, and fantastic enclosed sun room offering plenty of natural light. City views. 2 Parking Spots!

