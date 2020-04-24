All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

1305 Leona Street

1305 Leona Street · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Leona Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning and spacious contemporary home, conveniently located near food, fun, and Downtown Austin. Gorgeous updates and modern fixtures. Rooftop access via winding staircase attached to master bedroom. Large walk-in shower with double sink, amazing kitchen lined with red subway tile, stainless steel appliances include wine fridge, and fantastic enclosed sun room offering plenty of natural light. City views. 2 Parking Spots!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Leona Street have any available units?
1305 Leona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1305 Leona Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Leona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Leona Street pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Leona Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1305 Leona Street offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Leona Street offers parking.
Does 1305 Leona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Leona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Leona Street have a pool?
No, 1305 Leona Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Leona Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 Leona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Leona Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Leona Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Leona Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Leona Street does not have units with air conditioning.
