1304 Loma Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming property includes 4 Beds/2.5 Bathrooms (or 3 Bed +1 Office/2.5 Bathrooms), located in a highly desirable quiet downtown pocket neighborhood in Riverside/East Travis Heights. Fresh updates throughout, and ready to move-in. Well designed and spacious overall layout, with a significant amount of natural light, perched on a large elevated quarter-acre lot on a quaint and quiet street. It’s hard to find this much space and privacy, yet still very close to everything that downtown Austin has to offer. The Neighborhood is walk-able and bike-able to Lady Bird Lake, the boardwalk, South Congress, and the new Oracle Campus. The home includes a Large Master Bedroom, with private access to a fully fenced in backyard with lighting. Spacious rooms throughout including a formal dining room, a breakfast nook, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a large double garage with a workbench and a separate laundry room with W/D included and plenty of storage. Bonus room off of the double garage includes a ½ bathroom with central A/C, which is perfect for very functional private office, creative room or bedroom. Lawn service is included in the Rent!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: House

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Riverside

YEAR BUILT: 1966



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Updated!

- Close to Lady Bird Lake and Downtown Austin!

- Gorgeous landscaped backyard with lighting!

- Quiet Neighborhood!

- Tons of Natural Light!

- Two Car Garage!

- Lawn service included!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **