All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1304 Loma Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1304 Loma Dr
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:51 PM

1304 Loma Dr

1304 Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1304 Loma Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming property includes 4 Beds/2.5 Bathrooms (or 3 Bed +1 Office/2.5 Bathrooms), located in a highly desirable quiet downtown pocket neighborhood in Riverside/East Travis Heights. Fresh updates throughout, and ready to move-in. Well designed and spacious overall layout, with a significant amount of natural light, perched on a large elevated quarter-acre lot on a quaint and quiet street. It’s hard to find this much space and privacy, yet still very close to everything that downtown Austin has to offer. The Neighborhood is walk-able and bike-able to Lady Bird Lake, the boardwalk, South Congress, and the new Oracle Campus. The home includes a Large Master Bedroom, with private access to a fully fenced in backyard with lighting. Spacious rooms throughout including a formal dining room, a breakfast nook, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a large double garage with a workbench and a separate laundry room with W/D included and plenty of storage. Bonus room off of the double garage includes a ½ bathroom with central A/C, which is perfect for very functional private office, creative room or bedroom. Lawn service is included in the Rent!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Riverside
YEAR BUILT: 1966

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Updated!
- Close to Lady Bird Lake and Downtown Austin!
- Gorgeous landscaped backyard with lighting!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- Two Car Garage!
- Lawn service included!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Loma Dr have any available units?
1304 Loma Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Loma Dr have?
Some of 1304 Loma Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Loma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Loma Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Loma Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Loma Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Loma Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Loma Dr offers parking.
Does 1304 Loma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Loma Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Loma Dr have a pool?
No, 1304 Loma Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Loma Dr have accessible units?
No, 1304 Loma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Loma Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Loma Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl
Austin, TX 78735
Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl
Austin, TX 78729
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin