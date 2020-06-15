1304 Loma Dr

Amenities
This charming property includes 4 Beds/2.5 Bathrooms (or 3 Bed +1 Office/2.5 Bathrooms), located in a highly desirable quiet downtown pocket neighborhood in Riverside/East Travis Heights. Fresh updates throughout, and ready to move-in. Well designed and spacious overall layout, with a significant amount of natural light, perched on a large elevated quarter-acre lot on a quaint and quiet street. It’s hard to find this much space and privacy, yet still very close to everything that downtown Austin has to offer. The Neighborhood is walk-able and bike-able to Lady Bird Lake, the boardwalk, South Congress, and the new Oracle Campus. The home includes a Large Master Bedroom, with private access to a fully fenced in backyard with lighting. Spacious rooms throughout including a formal dining room, a breakfast nook, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a large double garage with a workbench and a separate laundry room with W/D included and plenty of storage. Bonus room off of the double garage includes a ½ bathroom with central A/C, which is perfect for very functional private office, creative room or bedroom. Lawn service is included in the Rent!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Riverside
YEAR BUILT: 1966
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Updated!
- Close to Lady Bird Lake and Downtown Austin!
- Gorgeous landscaped backyard with lighting!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- Two Car Garage!
- Lawn service included!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **