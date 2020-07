Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Be the first tenants to live in this Amazing freshly remodeled home just minutes from the Domain and downtown. This is one of the highest quality remodels in 78727, and it is ready for immediate move in. You are going to love this 4 bed, 2 bath home! Platinum upgrades include hand scraped wood like flooring, fabulous fireplace, contemporary cabinets, quartz countertops, energy efficient LED lighting throughout, Nest thermostat, soft close doors and a large laundry room. Huge backyard!