1300 W 5th St

About Me
You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.
_______________________________________ Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Stainless-steel appliances
Single basin kitchen sink with goose neck pull down faucet
Quartz counter tops
White or espresso cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting
Marble tile back splash
Front-loading washer and dryer
Wood-style plank flooring
10' ceilings and 8' doorways
Upgraded lighting fixtures and ceiling fans
Over sized windows with solar shades
Smart home thermostat
Smart home lock
Deep soaking tubs with separate glass shower enclosure
Patio or balcony
Community Amenities
Sparkling swimming pool
Outdoor kitchen and grill stations
Poolside fire pit
Terrace sky lounge
24-hour fitness center
24-hour controlled access package room
Training studio with on-demand fitness programs and ballet barre
24-hour café lounge
Game room with billiards, shuffleboard, and skee-ball
Business conference room
WiFi throughout social spaces
Controlled access parking garage
Electric car charging stations
Bike storage
Bark Park
Pet grooming station
Pet-friendly (Breed restrictions apply)
Fully furnished corporate housing upon request
Professionally managed by CWS Apartment Homes