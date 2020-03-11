All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1300 W 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1300 W 5th St
Last updated January 19 2020 at 2:39 PM

1300 W 5th St

1300 West 5th Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Clarksville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1300 West 5th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
About Me

You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.

_______________________________________ Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened.  The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Stainless-steel appliances

Single basin kitchen sink with goose neck pull down faucet

Quartz counter tops

White or espresso cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting

Marble tile back splash

Front-loading washer and dryer

Wood-style plank flooring

10' ceilings and 8' doorways

Upgraded lighting fixtures and ceiling fans

Over sized windows with solar shades

Smart home thermostat

Smart home lock

Deep soaking tubs with separate glass shower enclosure

Patio or balcony

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Sparkling swimming pool

Outdoor kitchen and grill stations

Poolside fire pit

Terrace sky lounge

24-hour fitness center

24-hour controlled access package room

Training studio with on-demand fitness programs and ballet barre

24-hour café lounge

Game room with billiards, shuffleboard, and skee-ball

Shuffleboard

Business conference room

WiFi throughout social spaces

Controlled access parking garage

Electric car charging stations

Bike storage

Bark Park

Pet grooming station

Pet-friendly (Breed restrictions apply)

Fully furnished corporate housing upon request

Professionally managed by CWS Apartment Homes

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 W 5th St have any available units?
1300 W 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 W 5th St have?
Some of 1300 W 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 W 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1300 W 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 W 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 W 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 1300 W 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1300 W 5th St does offer parking.
Does 1300 W 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 W 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 W 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 1300 W 5th St has a pool.
Does 1300 W 5th St have accessible units?
Yes, 1300 W 5th St has accessible units.
Does 1300 W 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 W 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1300 W 5th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl
Austin, TX 78735
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street
Austin, TX 78752
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity