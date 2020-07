Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3/2 in Millwood - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Millwood is in a great location, close to Apple, Riata,The Domain, and all the Northwest employers. The home features wood and tile floors a BIG kitchen, open floor plan, and GREAT closet space. Outside enjoy a shady, fenced yard and two car garage. Washer, dryer, refrigerator all included. Pets welcome. Some restrictions apply.



(RLNE5317658)