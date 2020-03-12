Amenities

12810 Turtle Rock Road, Austin, TX 78729 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. After many years, it was finally time to call it quits. A lifetime of mysterious international espionage had finally taken its toll, and it’s now time to move on to the next phase. Time to ride off into the sunset as they say. But with every ending, a new beginning. It would be a good time to get that nice apartment in North Austin so you can start working on your soon-to-be best-selling semi-autobiographical international spy novels. A few of your well connected friends in Hollywood have already started talking about your script to their fancy executive director contacts. You’ve already thought about a few famous actors that would fit the bill. Well, probably best not to get ahead of ourselves here. Best we should start taking advantage of that new apartments’ swanky collection of amenities conducive to your soon-to-be-discovered writing prowess. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities LED Lighting Garden Tubs Walk-In Closets Island Kitchens Walk In Pantries Black Appliances Designer Kitchens 2-Inch Wood Blinds Goose Neck Faucet Brushed Nickel Hardware Spacious Patio or Balcony Expansive Open Floor Plans Energy-Efficient Ceiling Fans Full-Size Washer & Dryer Connections ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pet Park Pool Table Grilling Area Wi-Fi Lounge Outdoor Cabana Controlled Access Clothes Care Facility Movie Theater Room Luxury Resort-Style Pool Clubroom With Bistro Kitchen Clubhouse & Resident Lounge 24-Hour Cardio Training Facility Coffee Bar in Clubhouse Lounge Attached & Detached Garage Options ______________________ Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron I’m an apartment locating machine, born and raised here in Austin. I’ve lived in other places like Denver and Thailand (yes, I’m Thai), but Austin is my true home. Speaking of home, you’re looking for a new one! You’re also probably tired of clicking through a bajillion listings by now. If only you had a super cool friend who knows Austin really well and can help you pick the best spot…...You guessed it. That’s me! I’m your super cool new best apartment-locating-taco-enthused friend. I’m also free to work with. Hit me up! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470506 ]