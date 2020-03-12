All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

12810 Turtle Rock Road

12810 Turtle Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

12810 Turtle Rock Road, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
12810 Turtle Rock Road, Austin, TX 78729 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. After many years, it was finally time to call it quits. A lifetime of mysterious international espionage had finally taken its toll, and it’s now time to move on to the next phase. Time to ride off into the sunset as they say. But with every ending, a new beginning. It would be a good time to get that nice apartment in North Austin so you can start working on your soon-to-be best-selling semi-autobiographical international spy novels. A few of your well connected friends in Hollywood have already started talking about your script to their fancy executive director contacts. You’ve already thought about a few famous actors that would fit the bill. Well, probably best not to get ahead of ourselves here. Best we should start taking advantage of that new apartments’ swanky collection of amenities conducive to your soon-to-be-discovered writing prowess. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities LED Lighting Garden Tubs Walk-In Closets Island Kitchens Walk In Pantries Black Appliances Designer Kitchens 2-Inch Wood Blinds Goose Neck Faucet Brushed Nickel Hardware Spacious Patio or Balcony Expansive Open Floor Plans Energy-Efficient Ceiling Fans Full-Size Washer & Dryer Connections ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pet Park Pool Table Grilling Area Wi-Fi Lounge Outdoor Cabana Controlled Access Clothes Care Facility Movie Theater Room Luxury Resort-Style Pool Clubroom With Bistro Kitchen Clubhouse & Resident Lounge 24-Hour Cardio Training Facility Coffee Bar in Clubhouse Lounge Attached & Detached Garage Options ______________________ Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron I’m an apartment locating machine, born and raised here in Austin. I’ve lived in other places like Denver and Thailand (yes, I’m Thai), but Austin is my true home. Speaking of home, you’re looking for a new one! You’re also probably tired of clicking through a bajillion listings by now. If only you had a super cool friend who knows Austin really well and can help you pick the best spot…...You guessed it. That’s me! I’m your super cool new best apartment-locating-taco-enthused friend. I’m also free to work with. Hit me up! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470506 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12810 Turtle Rock Road have any available units?
12810 Turtle Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12810 Turtle Rock Road have?
Some of 12810 Turtle Rock Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12810 Turtle Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
12810 Turtle Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12810 Turtle Rock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12810 Turtle Rock Road is pet friendly.
Does 12810 Turtle Rock Road offer parking?
Yes, 12810 Turtle Rock Road offers parking.
Does 12810 Turtle Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12810 Turtle Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12810 Turtle Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 12810 Turtle Rock Road has a pool.
Does 12810 Turtle Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 12810 Turtle Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12810 Turtle Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12810 Turtle Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
