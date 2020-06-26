12716 Bransford Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Beautiful House on Corner! - This home has it all! From the beautifully done landscaping to the well appointed interior. Formal living and dining. New carpet in the family room. LARGE kitchen with tons of cabinet space. This kitchen was made for a chef! Wall of windows looks out onto the large patio. Master is on opposite side of the house from other bedrooms.



No Cats Allowed



