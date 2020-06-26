All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

12716 Bransford Cove

12716 Bransford Cove · No Longer Available
Location

12716 Bransford Cove, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful House on Corner! - This home has it all! From the beautifully done landscaping to the well appointed interior. Formal living and dining. New carpet in the family room. LARGE kitchen with tons of cabinet space. This kitchen was made for a chef! Wall of windows looks out onto the large patio. Master is on opposite side of the house from other bedrooms.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4950904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12716 Bransford Cove have any available units?
12716 Bransford Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12716 Bransford Cove have?
Some of 12716 Bransford Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12716 Bransford Cove currently offering any rent specials?
12716 Bransford Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12716 Bransford Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 12716 Bransford Cove is pet friendly.
Does 12716 Bransford Cove offer parking?
No, 12716 Bransford Cove does not offer parking.
Does 12716 Bransford Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12716 Bransford Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12716 Bransford Cove have a pool?
Yes, 12716 Bransford Cove has a pool.
Does 12716 Bransford Cove have accessible units?
No, 12716 Bransford Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 12716 Bransford Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 12716 Bransford Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
