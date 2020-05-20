127 East Riverside Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c35934b06e ---- Have you been searching for South Congress Apartments? With a unique setting in the heart of Austin?s vibrant South Congress ?SoCo? District, Crescent Apartments has an unbeatable luxury living experience. The minute you arrive under our private entrance way, you?ll be in awe of the intricate details in style. The mid-rise community takes luxury amenities to the next level, including an urban-style swimming pool with misters, a 24-hour fitness center overlooking Riverside Drive, and a fully-loaded rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of the Austin skyline. Look for a wide range of well thought-out floor plans that are sure to fit every lifestyle. It?s no question that Crescent fuses urban living and modern convenience with contemporary interior as unique as Austin. Amenities include: Rooftop Lounge with Panoramic Skyline Views Onsite Bark Park Urban-Style Pool Saltwater 24-Hour Fitness Center Off-Street Secure Garage Parking 24-Hour Onsite Laundry Facility Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Counters Stainless Steel Backsplash Interior Barn-style doors