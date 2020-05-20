All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 127 East Riverside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
127 East Riverside Dr
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

127 East Riverside Dr

127 Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Travis Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

127 Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c35934b06e ---- Have you been searching for South Congress Apartments? With a unique setting in the heart of Austin?s vibrant South Congress ?SoCo? District, Crescent Apartments has an unbeatable luxury living experience. The minute you arrive under our private entrance way, you?ll be in awe of the intricate details in style. The mid-rise community takes luxury amenities to the next level, including an urban-style swimming pool with misters, a 24-hour fitness center overlooking Riverside Drive, and a fully-loaded rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of the Austin skyline. Look for a wide range of well thought-out floor plans that are sure to fit every lifestyle. It?s no question that Crescent fuses urban living and modern convenience with contemporary interior as unique as Austin. Amenities include: Rooftop Lounge with Panoramic Skyline Views Onsite Bark Park Urban-Style Pool Saltwater 24-Hour Fitness Center Off-Street Secure Garage Parking 24-Hour Onsite Laundry Facility Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Counters Stainless Steel Backsplash Interior Barn-style doors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 East Riverside Dr have any available units?
127 East Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 East Riverside Dr have?
Some of 127 East Riverside Dr's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 East Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
127 East Riverside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 East Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 East Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 127 East Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 127 East Riverside Dr does offer parking.
Does 127 East Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 East Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 East Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 127 East Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 127 East Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 127 East Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 127 East Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 East Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin