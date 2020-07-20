All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12529 Black Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12529 Black Hills Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12529 Black Hills Drive

12529 Black Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12529 Black Hills Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Immaculate home with many upgrades! Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. Master bathroom features large garden tub, double vanities, and a separate walk in shower. The master closet is huge! All of the windows have cellular shades. The backyard is ready for entertaining with a covered patio, deck with built in fire pit and seating. Excellent location with easy access to IH-35 and Mopac. Exemplary schools! Washer and Dryer also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12529 Black Hills Drive have any available units?
12529 Black Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12529 Black Hills Drive have?
Some of 12529 Black Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12529 Black Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12529 Black Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12529 Black Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12529 Black Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12529 Black Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 12529 Black Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12529 Black Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12529 Black Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12529 Black Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 12529 Black Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12529 Black Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 12529 Black Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12529 Black Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12529 Black Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Marlowe
1115 Town Creek Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park
Austin, TX 78705
Juniper Springs
3500 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln
Austin, TX 78757
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin