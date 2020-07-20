12529 Black Hills Drive

Amenities
Immaculate home with many upgrades! Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. Master bathroom features large garden tub, double vanities, and a separate walk in shower. The master closet is huge! All of the windows have cellular shades. The backyard is ready for entertaining with a covered patio, deck with built in fire pit and seating. Excellent location with easy access to IH-35 and Mopac. Exemplary schools! Washer and Dryer also included.