12501 Tech Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12501 Tech Ridge

12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
coffee bar
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
volleyball court
Apartment living truly doesn't get better than this. The jaw-dropping beauty, first class amenities, interior finishes and prime location combine to make this a top choice for Austin residents.

Check out all the unrivaled, resort-style amenities you'll have at your fingertips!

25 meter lap pool
Conference room
Coffee bar
On-site massage therapist
Gas BBQ grills
Business cemter
Fully-equipped fitness center
Access gates with remote entry
Food service pavilion at the pool
Clubhouse and poolside Wi-Fi
Tanning beds
Indoor heated spa
Community amphitheater
Water volleyball
Sand volleyball

It's easy to see why this community has been a Diamond Award Property of the Year!

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12501 Tech Ridge have any available units?
12501 Tech Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12501 Tech Ridge have?
Some of 12501 Tech Ridge's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12501 Tech Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
12501 Tech Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12501 Tech Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 12501 Tech Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12501 Tech Ridge offer parking?
No, 12501 Tech Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 12501 Tech Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12501 Tech Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12501 Tech Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 12501 Tech Ridge has a pool.
Does 12501 Tech Ridge have accessible units?
No, 12501 Tech Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 12501 Tech Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 12501 Tech Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

