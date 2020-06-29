All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

12323 Emery Oaks Road

12323 Emery Oaks Road · No Longer Available
Location

12323 Emery Oaks Road, Austin, TX 78758

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
12323 Emery Oaks Road Available 12/02/19 Great Home near Domain! - Lovely home that is close to Domain, St. David's Hospital and other shopping/restaurants. Easy access to Mopac too! Completely updated through out with new laminate wood floors, fresh paint, new recessed light, updated fireplace surround. Large mirrors in dining! Kitchen update with new counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms with new vanities and main bath has all new tile surround! Large back yard with deck space too. Updates to landscaping to be complete soon!

(RLNE5338339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12323 Emery Oaks Road have any available units?
12323 Emery Oaks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12323 Emery Oaks Road have?
Some of 12323 Emery Oaks Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12323 Emery Oaks Road currently offering any rent specials?
12323 Emery Oaks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12323 Emery Oaks Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12323 Emery Oaks Road is pet friendly.
Does 12323 Emery Oaks Road offer parking?
No, 12323 Emery Oaks Road does not offer parking.
Does 12323 Emery Oaks Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12323 Emery Oaks Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12323 Emery Oaks Road have a pool?
No, 12323 Emery Oaks Road does not have a pool.
Does 12323 Emery Oaks Road have accessible units?
No, 12323 Emery Oaks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12323 Emery Oaks Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12323 Emery Oaks Road does not have units with dishwashers.

