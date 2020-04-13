Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12320 Danny Drive Available 03/10/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Walnut Crossing subdivion in Austin - Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home. New American made Cambria quartz countertops and cabinets in kitchen. Recent appliances. Updated A/C system. New ceramic tile in entry, kitchen breakfast and hallways. Updated plumbing and light fixtures in baths. High ceiling in living area. Near Domain shopping and restaurants. Incredible value and location!



For more information or to schedule a showing call, text, or email us.



Have questions about qualifications? Let us know... If this home doesn't work for you we can locate other properties that will. Our experience and knowledge is free, let us help!!



Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657



(RLNE2579817)