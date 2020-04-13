All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

12320 Danny Drive

12320 Danny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12320 Danny Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12320 Danny Drive Available 03/10/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Walnut Crossing subdivion in Austin - Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home. New American made Cambria quartz countertops and cabinets in kitchen. Recent appliances. Updated A/C system. New ceramic tile in entry, kitchen breakfast and hallways. Updated plumbing and light fixtures in baths. High ceiling in living area. Near Domain shopping and restaurants. Incredible value and location!

For more information or to schedule a showing call, text, or email us.

Have questions about qualifications? Let us know... If this home doesn't work for you we can locate other properties that will. Our experience and knowledge is free, let us help!!

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993
Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE2579817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12320 Danny Drive have any available units?
12320 Danny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12320 Danny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12320 Danny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12320 Danny Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12320 Danny Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12320 Danny Drive offer parking?
No, 12320 Danny Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12320 Danny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12320 Danny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12320 Danny Drive have a pool?
No, 12320 Danny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12320 Danny Drive have accessible units?
No, 12320 Danny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12320 Danny Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12320 Danny Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12320 Danny Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12320 Danny Drive has units with air conditioning.
