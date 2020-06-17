All apartments in Austin
12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard

12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard · (512) 357-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$835

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: allowed. 2nd Chance Leasing but have a Broken Lease or Eviction and No Criminal Background. Bad Credit but a Good Job and you dont want to sacrifice Luxury I can help. Contact Your FREE LOCATOR: Nathan Thomas 512-576-9232 This Apartment Community in Austin TX offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes perfectly priced for any budget. Our residents enjoy living minutes from I-35, shopping, dining and the entertainment of downtown Austin. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582064 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
