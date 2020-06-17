Amenities

12243 Tech Ridge Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: allowed. 2nd Chance Leasing but have a Broken Lease or Eviction and No Criminal Background. Bad Credit but a Good Job and you dont want to sacrifice Luxury I can help. Contact Your FREE LOCATOR: Nathan Thomas 512-576-9232 This Apartment Community in Austin TX offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes perfectly priced for any budget. Our residents enjoy living minutes from I-35, shopping, dining and the entertainment of downtown Austin. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582064 ]