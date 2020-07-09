Rent Calculator
12111 Lavinia Lane
12111 Lavinia Lane
12111 Lavinia Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
12111 Lavinia Lane, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12111 Lavinia Lane have any available units?
12111 Lavinia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 12111 Lavinia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12111 Lavinia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12111 Lavinia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12111 Lavinia Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 12111 Lavinia Lane offer parking?
No, 12111 Lavinia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12111 Lavinia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12111 Lavinia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12111 Lavinia Lane have a pool?
No, 12111 Lavinia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12111 Lavinia Lane have accessible units?
No, 12111 Lavinia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12111 Lavinia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12111 Lavinia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12111 Lavinia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12111 Lavinia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
