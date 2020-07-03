All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12104 Broten ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12104 Broten ST
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

12104 Broten ST

12104 Broten Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12104 Broten Street, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 private office, 1 theater room with projector and screen included, formal dining and separate breakfast area. Many upgrades including stainless appliances, granite and stone countertops throughout, wood and tile flooring, Jacuzzi soaking tub, walk in closets in every room, finished garage with stained concrete floors, added storage and so much more! Great private backyard perfect for entertaining. Home comes with energy efficient washer and dryer too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12104 Broten ST have any available units?
12104 Broten ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12104 Broten ST have?
Some of 12104 Broten ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12104 Broten ST currently offering any rent specials?
12104 Broten ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12104 Broten ST pet-friendly?
No, 12104 Broten ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12104 Broten ST offer parking?
Yes, 12104 Broten ST offers parking.
Does 12104 Broten ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12104 Broten ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12104 Broten ST have a pool?
No, 12104 Broten ST does not have a pool.
Does 12104 Broten ST have accessible units?
No, 12104 Broten ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12104 Broten ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12104 Broten ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin