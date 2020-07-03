12104 Broten ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful home 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 private office, 1 theater room with projector and screen included, formal dining and separate breakfast area. Many upgrades including stainless appliances, granite and stone countertops throughout, wood and tile flooring, Jacuzzi soaking tub, walk in closets in every room, finished garage with stained concrete floors, added storage and so much more! Great private backyard perfect for entertaining. Home comes with energy efficient washer and dryer too!