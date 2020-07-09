All apartments in Austin
1208 West 22 1/2 Street
1208 West 22 1/2 Street

1208 W 22nd 1/2 St · No Longer Available
Location

1208 W 22nd 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1208 West 22 1/2 Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: 4 bed/ 4.5 bath Luxury Home in Very Nice West Campus Neighborhood, Walk to UT - Luxury home located in cute West Campus neighborhood. This home offers high-end finishes throughout. Recently updated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, designer bathrooms, large balcony off master bedroom. Walking distance to The University of Texas and only 1 minute from Downtown.

Available August

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3812273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have any available units?
1208 West 22 1/2 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1208 West 22 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1208 West 22 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 West 22 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street offer parking?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 West 22 1/2 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 West 22 1/2 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

