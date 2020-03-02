All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1205 Cometa St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1205 Cometa St 2
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1205 Cometa St 2

1205 Cometa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1205 Cometa Street, Austin, TX 78721
MLK

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1205 Cometa St 2 Available 01/15/20 Spacious & Modern 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo for Lease in Central Austin - Spacious condo for lease with an open floor plan, high ceilings & lots of natural light! Stained concrete & wood flooring through out the main living areas. The living room features a beautiful wood accent wall in the living room. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & tile back-splash in the kitchen as well as a gas cook top & farmhouse sink! The master suite is spacious with double vanities, a walk-in shower & a walk-in closet! The fenced backyard offers a covered patio. 1 car garage & stackable washer & dryer included!

(RLNE5402995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Cometa St 2 have any available units?
1205 Cometa St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Cometa St 2 have?
Some of 1205 Cometa St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Cometa St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Cometa St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Cometa St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Cometa St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Cometa St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Cometa St 2 offers parking.
Does 1205 Cometa St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Cometa St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Cometa St 2 have a pool?
No, 1205 Cometa St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Cometa St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1205 Cometa St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Cometa St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Cometa St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue
Austin, TX 78757
Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin