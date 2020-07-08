Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities conference room car charging clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

1200 West 5th Street, Austin, TX 78703 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 08/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can’t be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I’ve taken here have had that “looney toons jaw drop” expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Stainless-steel appliances Single basin kitchen sink with goose neck pull down faucet Quartz counter tops White or espresso cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting Marble tile back splash Front-loading washer and dryer Wood-style plank flooring 10’ ceilings and 8’ doorways Upgraded lighting fixtures and ceiling fans Over sized windows with solar shades Smart home thermostat Smart home lock Deep soaking tubs with separate glass shower enclosure Patio or balcony ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Sparkling swimming pool Outdoor kitchen and grill stations Poolside fire pit Terrace sky lounge 24-hour fitness center 24-hour controlled access package room Training studio with on-demand fitness programs and ballet barre 24-hour café lounge Game room with billiards, shuffleboard, and skee-ball Shuffleboard Business conference room WiFi throughout social spaces Controlled access parking garage Electric car charging stations Bike storage Bark Park Pet grooming station Pet-friendly (Breed restrictions apply) Fully furnished corporate housing upon request Professionally managed by CWS Apartment Homes ______________________ Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron I’m an apartment locating machine, born and raised here in Austin. I’ve lived in other places like Denver and Thailand (yes, I’m Thai), but Austin is my true home. Speaking of home, you’re looking for a new one! You’re also probably tired of clicking through a bajillion listings by now. If only you had a super cool friend who knows Austin really well and can help you pick the best spot…...You guessed it. That’s me! I’m your super cool new best apartment-locating-taco-enthused friend. I’m also free to work with. Hit me up! [ Published 25-Aug-19 / ID 3142745 ]