Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1200 West 5th Street
Last updated August 25 2019 at 5:06 PM

1200 West 5th Street

1200 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 West 5th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1200 West 5th Street, Austin, TX 78703 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 08/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can’t be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I’ve taken here have had that “looney toons jaw drop” expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Stainless-steel appliances Single basin kitchen sink with goose neck pull down faucet Quartz counter tops White or espresso cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting Marble tile back splash Front-loading washer and dryer Wood-style plank flooring 10’ ceilings and 8’ doorways Upgraded lighting fixtures and ceiling fans Over sized windows with solar shades Smart home thermostat Smart home lock Deep soaking tubs with separate glass shower enclosure Patio or balcony ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Sparkling swimming pool Outdoor kitchen and grill stations Poolside fire pit Terrace sky lounge 24-hour fitness center 24-hour controlled access package room Training studio with on-demand fitness programs and ballet barre 24-hour café lounge Game room with billiards, shuffleboard, and skee-ball Shuffleboard Business conference room WiFi throughout social spaces Controlled access parking garage Electric car charging stations Bike storage Bark Park Pet grooming station Pet-friendly (Breed restrictions apply) Fully furnished corporate housing upon request Professionally managed by CWS Apartment Homes ______________________ Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron I’m an apartment locating machine, born and raised here in Austin. I’ve lived in other places like Denver and Thailand (yes, I’m Thai), but Austin is my true home. Speaking of home, you’re looking for a new one! You’re also probably tired of clicking through a bajillion listings by now. If only you had a super cool friend who knows Austin really well and can help you pick the best spot…...You guessed it. That’s me! I’m your super cool new best apartment-locating-taco-enthused friend. I’m also free to work with. Hit me up! [ Published 25-Aug-19 / ID 3142745 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 West 5th Street have any available units?
1200 West 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 West 5th Street have?
Some of 1200 West 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 West 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 West 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 West 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 West 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1200 West 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1200 West 5th Street offers parking.
Does 1200 West 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 West 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 West 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1200 West 5th Street has a pool.
Does 1200 West 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 West 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 West 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 West 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

