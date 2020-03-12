All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1182 Waller Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1182 Waller Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

1182 Waller Street

1182 Waller Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Central East Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1182 Waller Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open Single Story Austin Rental Home! - This property is located ideally near downtown Austin with easy access to all the amenities downtown can offer. With quick access to dining, shopping, parks, University of Texas, museums and more! The front yard is home to a spacious oak tree providing shade for the home. Inside the home is full stained concrete flooring, upgraded appliances, mother-in-plan, and washer/dryer provided.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 10 to 22 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE2623955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 Waller Street have any available units?
1182 Waller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1182 Waller Street have?
Some of 1182 Waller Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 Waller Street currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Waller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Waller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1182 Waller Street is pet friendly.
Does 1182 Waller Street offer parking?
Yes, 1182 Waller Street offers parking.
Does 1182 Waller Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1182 Waller Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Waller Street have a pool?
No, 1182 Waller Street does not have a pool.
Does 1182 Waller Street have accessible units?
No, 1182 Waller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Waller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1182 Waller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Establishment
3501 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin