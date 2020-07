Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully upgraded home on corner lot with huge back patio and sparkling pool. Hardwoods, upgraded lighting and paint, granite counters in the kitchen. Large master bedroom and private guest rooms located separate from master. Located 1 block from the Brushy Creek Hike & Bike Trail and Rutledge Elementary. Pool and lawn maintenance will be managed by original owner and are included in monthly rent.