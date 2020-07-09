11701 Quintana Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Come check out you new home! This wonderful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom has everything you could ask for. The wide open floor plan is great for entertaining and family life. You will love to cook in this beautiful kitchen. When its time to eat, pull up a stool to the island, eat in the dining area or enjoy a meal outside on the covered patio. At the end of the day, it is wonderful to retire to the master suite. The master bath includes duel sinks, BIG closet, separate tub and stand up shower. The wall of windows is a perfect way to start the day! The office is perfect for those who work from home. This home sits on a large secluded lot. Its hard to notice the neighbors in the big wraparound back yard that is perfect for dogs, the kid and entertaining. This one is ready for a July move-in. Call/text Luke to set up a showing today! 512-766-5047