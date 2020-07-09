All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11701 Quintana Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11701 Quintana Cv
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11701 Quintana Cv

11701 Quintana Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11701 Quintana Cove, Austin, TX 78739

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Come check out you new home! This wonderful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom has everything you could ask for. The wide open floor plan is great for entertaining and family life. You will love to cook in this beautiful kitchen. When its time to eat, pull up a stool to the island, eat in the dining area or enjoy a meal outside on the covered patio. At the end of the day, it is wonderful to retire to the master suite. The master bath includes duel sinks, BIG closet, separate tub and stand up shower. The wall of windows is a perfect way to start the day! The office is perfect for those who work from home. This home sits on a large secluded lot. Its hard to notice the neighbors in the big wraparound back yard that is perfect for dogs, the kid and entertaining. This one is ready for a July move-in. Call/text Luke to set up a showing today! 512-766-5047

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11701 Quintana Cv have any available units?
11701 Quintana Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11701 Quintana Cv currently offering any rent specials?
11701 Quintana Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 Quintana Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 11701 Quintana Cv is pet friendly.
Does 11701 Quintana Cv offer parking?
No, 11701 Quintana Cv does not offer parking.
Does 11701 Quintana Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11701 Quintana Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 Quintana Cv have a pool?
No, 11701 Quintana Cv does not have a pool.
Does 11701 Quintana Cv have accessible units?
No, 11701 Quintana Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 Quintana Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 11701 Quintana Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11701 Quintana Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 11701 Quintana Cv does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr
Austin, TX 78758
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
The District at Soco
501 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin