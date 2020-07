Amenities

Great Home in Quail Hollow that is minutes from the Domain! - NEW remodel just completed - upgraded bathrooms that include new wood look tile floors, vanities and light fixtures! New french doors in living lead to large patio, great for entertaining. All stainless steel appliances. New carpet on stairs and in all bedrooms. 5 minutes from the Domain, close to several eateries and breweries! Gorgeous parks in the area too!



No Cats Allowed



