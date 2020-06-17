All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1153 Perry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1153 Perry Road
Last updated June 7 2020 at 5:41 PM

1153 Perry Road

1153 Perry Road · (512) 588-3890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Johnston Terrace
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1153 Perry Road, Austin, TX 78721
Johnston Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction, never been lived in! http://www.mamodular.com/portfolio/luna/. High end gated community with six individual units. Modern living at it's best! Quick access to 183, 71, 390, 35, Downtown Austin, the airport, and more! Stained concrete flooring. Light filled rooms. Kitchen is open to living for easy entertaining. Spacious bedrooms. Deep sunken tubs with modern subway tile surround. Surrounded by enormous marture shade trees. Tight construction for low utility bills. MUST SEE!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 Perry Road have any available units?
1153 Perry Road has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1153 Perry Road currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Perry Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Perry Road pet-friendly?
No, 1153 Perry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1153 Perry Road offer parking?
No, 1153 Perry Road does not offer parking.
Does 1153 Perry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Perry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Perry Road have a pool?
No, 1153 Perry Road does not have a pool.
Does 1153 Perry Road have accessible units?
No, 1153 Perry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 Perry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1153 Perry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 Perry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 Perry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1153 Perry Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Somerset Townhomes
6800 Austin Center Blvd
Austin, TX 78731
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing
Austin, TX 78758
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St
Austin, TX 78701
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity