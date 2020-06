Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful 2016 built, 4 bed/ 2.5 bath 2 story home. Granite counter top, tile back splash with a breakfast bar open to the living room. formal dining and office. Tile flooring in the living and wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms, plenty of natural light, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER included. Self-monitoring alarm system, covered patio with gas connection. Close to Pool and community center. Easy access to Hwy 183 & Parmer Ln. Don't miss it!!