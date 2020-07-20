All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd

11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Road · No Longer Available
Location

11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Road, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd Available 08/01/19 Great 2 bed 2 1/2 bath with 1 car garage in Pioneer Farms Community - Located in the Pioneer Farms community that features community pool, cluster mailboxes & historic pioneer farm! The property has wood and tile flooring throughout & an easy floor plan on both floors. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, opens to Family Room, Silestone/Corian Type Counters, Walk-in Pantry
Gas range, Dishwasher, Microwave Oven. Second floor has secondary living space with easy access to the balcony with french doors, master & guest bedrooms both have a full bath. Comes with Stackable Washer/Dryer, Walk-In Closets, Window Treatments, privacy fenced yard and one car garage. Very near Samsung

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4138870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd have any available units?
11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd have?
Some of 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd offers parking.
Does 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd has a pool.
Does 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd have accessible units?
No, 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd has units with dishwashers.
