Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

11412 Sprinkle Cutoff Rd Available 08/01/19 Great 2 bed 2 1/2 bath with 1 car garage in Pioneer Farms Community - Located in the Pioneer Farms community that features community pool, cluster mailboxes & historic pioneer farm! The property has wood and tile flooring throughout & an easy floor plan on both floors. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, opens to Family Room, Silestone/Corian Type Counters, Walk-in Pantry

Gas range, Dishwasher, Microwave Oven. Second floor has secondary living space with easy access to the balcony with french doors, master & guest bedrooms both have a full bath. Comes with Stackable Washer/Dryer, Walk-In Closets, Window Treatments, privacy fenced yard and one car garage. Very near Samsung



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4138870)