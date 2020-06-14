All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

11411 RESEARCH BLVD.

11411 Research Boulevard · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11411 Research Boulevard, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Live near the Domain, the Arboretum and Lakeline Mall where all of your dining, shopping and entertainment desires will be close at hand. Relax on the Texas-sized patio, enjoy breakfast at the breakfast bar or head into the community and use the 24-hour fitness center, sparking pool, tennis court or clubhouse. Best of all, the incredibly low price won't break your budget! Welcome to the ideal place to call home. Bring along your furry friends, they will love living here too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. have any available units?
11411 RESEARCH BLVD. has a unit available for $916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. have?
Some of 11411 RESEARCH BLVD.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
11411 RESEARCH BLVD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. offer parking?
Yes, 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. does offer parking.
Does 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. have a pool?
Yes, 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. has a pool.
Does 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11411 RESEARCH BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
