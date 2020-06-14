11411 RESEARCH BLVD.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated 24hr gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool tennis court

Live near the Domain, the Arboretum and Lakeline Mall where all of your dining, shopping and entertainment desires will be close at hand. Relax on the Texas-sized patio, enjoy breakfast at the breakfast bar or head into the community and use the 24-hour fitness center, sparking pool, tennis court or clubhouse. Best of all, the incredibly low price won't break your budget! Welcome to the ideal place to call home. Bring along your furry friends, they will love living here too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.