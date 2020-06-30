1121 Blair Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Stunningly beautiful 3 bed, 3 full bath home in the heart of South Austin. This home truly has it all. Huge wraparound irrigated lot backs to greenbelt on culdesac, furthest house from railroad in neighborhood. Quartz counters, gorgeous stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, hardwoods in all living areas. Large pantry, awesome utility room, bedrooms are huge. Master has double vanity, separate tub & shower, overlooks greenbelt. Covered patio w/ stone columns.

Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).