Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

1121 Blair Way

1121 Blair Way · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Blair Way, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunningly beautiful 3 bed, 3 full bath home in the heart of South Austin. This home truly has it all. Huge wraparound irrigated lot backs to greenbelt on culdesac, furthest house from railroad in neighborhood. Quartz counters, gorgeous stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, hardwoods in all living areas. Large pantry, awesome utility room, bedrooms are huge. Master has double vanity, separate tub & shower, overlooks greenbelt. Covered patio w/ stone columns.
Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Blair Way have any available units?
1121 Blair Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Blair Way have?
Some of 1121 Blair Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Blair Way currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Blair Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Blair Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Blair Way is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Blair Way offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Blair Way offers parking.
Does 1121 Blair Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Blair Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Blair Way have a pool?
No, 1121 Blair Way does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Blair Way have accessible units?
No, 1121 Blair Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Blair Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Blair Way has units with dishwashers.

