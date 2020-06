Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful single story home overlooking onion creek and golf course.The kitchen is equipped with marble counter tops, modern recessed lighting & kitchen island. Living area has a fireplace & formal dining area with hardwood floors/tile all throughout. The master bathroom has a beautiful walk in shower & large vanity area. The home is complete a walkout patio to covered deck.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.