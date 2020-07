Amenities

Ravenscroft Townhomes in South Austin, minutes from food, entertainment, and medical clinics. Owner has taken great care of this unit. Open kitchen to living room floor plan, 3 spacious bedrooms with 1 full bathroom in the Master bedroom downstairs, half bath downstairs as well, and a full bath upstairs where the two additional rooms are. Small back yard, 1 car garage, community pool, HOA pays for trash, sewer, yard maint. exterior maint. and common areas.