All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11016 Casitas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11016 Casitas Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:22 PM

11016 Casitas Drive

11016 Casitas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11016 Casitas, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, clean 3 bedroom home that backs to golf course. Nice open concept, spacious rooms. Island kitchen with silestone countertops, mahogany cabinets and carpets only in the bedrooms. Stainless Refrigerator stays. Home office with Sochi screen barn door and dark wood flooring right off the living area. Plenty of light! Covered patio with amazing views of the green belt/golf course area. Avery Ranch amenities. Excellent location and schools. No restrictive breed dogs. Welcome Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11016 Casitas Drive have any available units?
11016 Casitas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11016 Casitas Drive have?
Some of 11016 Casitas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11016 Casitas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11016 Casitas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11016 Casitas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11016 Casitas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11016 Casitas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11016 Casitas Drive does offer parking.
Does 11016 Casitas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11016 Casitas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11016 Casitas Drive have a pool?
No, 11016 Casitas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11016 Casitas Drive have accessible units?
No, 11016 Casitas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11016 Casitas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11016 Casitas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Springdale
5605 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78746
Chandelier
2336 Douglas St
Austin, TX 78741
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin