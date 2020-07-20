11001 Desert Willow Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!! CALL DANNY ADAMS WITH RENTERS WAREHOUSE AT 512-658-0632 WITH QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! Great opportunity to lease a great house in a great south Austin location. Left behind for your use is a formal dining table and chairs, buffet, and an modular office desk.. This place has everything you could ask for!! The kitchen has an eat in dining area and is open to the living area. It also has a formal dining room adjacent to a home office at the front of the house. Upstairs is a large master bedroom, laundry room (washer included, no dryer), two secondary bedrooms, and an awesome second living area! The backyard has a covered patio, a good sized yard, and a fenced off side yard. All this with neighbors only on one side as this is a corner lot! Small to medium dogs OK with owner approval and pet deposit. Come see, come lease!!