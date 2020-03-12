Rent Calculator
10908 E Worn Sole DR E
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:09 PM
10908 E Worn Sole DR E
10908 Worn Sole Dr
·
10908 Worn Sole Dr, Austin, TX 78754
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Beautiful, well-kept home built by Dr.Horton with 3-side Mansory. This 1,346 square foot house sits on 4,400 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10908 E Worn Sole DR E have any available units?
10908 E Worn Sole DR E doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 10908 E Worn Sole DR E currently offering any rent specials?
10908 E Worn Sole DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10908 E Worn Sole DR E pet-friendly?
No, 10908 E Worn Sole DR E is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 10908 E Worn Sole DR E offer parking?
No, 10908 E Worn Sole DR E does not offer parking.
Does 10908 E Worn Sole DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10908 E Worn Sole DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10908 E Worn Sole DR E have a pool?
No, 10908 E Worn Sole DR E does not have a pool.
Does 10908 E Worn Sole DR E have accessible units?
No, 10908 E Worn Sole DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 10908 E Worn Sole DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10908 E Worn Sole DR E has units with dishwashers.
Does 10908 E Worn Sole DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 10908 E Worn Sole DR E does not have units with air conditioning.
