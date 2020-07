Amenities

pool playground basketball court game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court game room playground pool

Bauerle Ranch Beauty - Everything about this home is easy on the eyes! All the features from the spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, upstairs game room, and private backyard make this a great catch! Located in the master planned community of Bauerle Ranch, you will enjoy South Austin living at its finest. Located just across the street from a nature preserve!



(RLNE3674738)