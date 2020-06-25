10904 Short Springs Dr.

Amenities

** SPECIAL OFFER! - $50 Off Per Month For 2-Year Lease! **



Dont miss this beautiful 5 bedroom/3 bath home in desirable North Austin neighborhood (Pioneer Crossing)! Home is only few years old and owner has maintained extremely well. Home has lots of natural light and has very open feel. Features include open floor plan with expansive living area downstairs and equally large second living area upstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, bar that opens into the dining room. Upgraded dark wood cabinets. Hardwood and tile flooring in down living areas. Huge master suite upstairs w/garden tub, separate shower, large walk in closet.



Home is on cul de sac with no through traffic. Also backs to greenbelt with large mature trees and complete privacy. Large backyard with very secluded feel. Covered patio and wooden deck area for outdoor entertaining.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing

YEAR BUILT: 2008



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- 5 bedrooms! 3 full baths!

- Few blocks to Samsung and other employers are just a short drive away

- Hard surface floors in main living areas

- Granite counters and tile backsplash

- Cul de sac lot, backs to greenbelt. Very secluded feel!

- Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant

- Huge master suite with walk in closet

- Master bath with soaking tub and walk in shower

- Attached Garage for parking



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



