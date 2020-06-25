All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 8 2019 at 8:54 PM

10904 Short Springs Dr.

10904 Short Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10904 Short Springs Drive, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** SPECIAL OFFER! - $50 Off Per Month For 2-Year Lease! **

Dont miss this beautiful 5 bedroom/3 bath home in desirable North Austin neighborhood (Pioneer Crossing)! Home is only few years old and owner has maintained extremely well. Home has lots of natural light and has very open feel. Features include open floor plan with expansive living area downstairs and equally large second living area upstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, bar that opens into the dining room. Upgraded dark wood cabinets. Hardwood and tile flooring in down living areas. Huge master suite upstairs w/garden tub, separate shower, large walk in closet.

Home is on cul de sac with no through traffic. Also backs to greenbelt with large mature trees and complete privacy. Large backyard with very secluded feel. Covered patio and wooden deck area for outdoor entertaining.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2008

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- 5 bedrooms! 3 full baths!
- Few blocks to Samsung and other employers are just a short drive away
- Hard surface floors in main living areas
- Granite counters and tile backsplash
- Cul de sac lot, backs to greenbelt. Very secluded feel!
- Washer and Dryer Included as courtesy to tenant
- Huge master suite with walk in closet
- Master bath with soaking tub and walk in shower
- Attached Garage for parking

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10904 Short Springs Dr. have any available units?
10904 Short Springs Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10904 Short Springs Dr. have?
Some of 10904 Short Springs Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10904 Short Springs Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10904 Short Springs Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10904 Short Springs Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10904 Short Springs Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10904 Short Springs Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10904 Short Springs Dr. offers parking.
Does 10904 Short Springs Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10904 Short Springs Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10904 Short Springs Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10904 Short Springs Dr. has a pool.
Does 10904 Short Springs Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10904 Short Springs Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10904 Short Springs Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10904 Short Springs Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
