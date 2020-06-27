10904 Humington Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE 9/15/19. 12 pm- 1 pm

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath and 2 car garage. House is fully remodeled big backyard, privacy fence,in ground pool, all stainless steel appliances all new flooring available for showing. Pet friendly, located close to domain maintained by the owner,big back yard, privacy fence, all new ss appliances. Minutes from domain, downtown,

Airport,shopping, dining etc



Please contact Danny Ghidode 512-785-6513



Disclaimer :- First month rent and deposit the same amount required , rental history background check will be required , pet deposit will be required , tenants pay all utility , cost of maintaining the pool is separate from the rent. Minimum 6 month lease required . Income verification managed by property management , application fee 60$ per person deposit $2500



(RLNE5128813)