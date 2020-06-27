All apartments in Austin
Location

10904 Humington Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE 9/15/19. 12 pm- 1 pm
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath and 2 car garage. House is fully remodeled big backyard, privacy fence,in ground pool, all stainless steel appliances all new flooring available for showing. Pet friendly, located close to domain maintained by the owner,big back yard, privacy fence, all new ss appliances. Minutes from domain, downtown,
Airport,shopping, dining etc

Please contact Danny Ghidode 512-785-6513

Disclaimer :- First month rent and deposit the same amount required , rental history background check will be required , pet deposit will be required , tenants pay all utility , cost of maintaining the pool is separate from the rent. Minimum 6 month lease required . Income verification managed by property management , application fee 60$ per person deposit $2500

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/austin-tx?lid=12552870

(RLNE5128813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10904 Humington Drive have any available units?
10904 Humington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10904 Humington Drive have?
Some of 10904 Humington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10904 Humington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10904 Humington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10904 Humington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10904 Humington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10904 Humington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10904 Humington Drive offers parking.
Does 10904 Humington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10904 Humington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10904 Humington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10904 Humington Drive has a pool.
Does 10904 Humington Drive have accessible units?
No, 10904 Humington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10904 Humington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10904 Humington Drive has units with dishwashers.

