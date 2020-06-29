10817 Seguin St

Amenities

Never before lived in 3 Bed/2 Bath in the newest section of the highly desirable neighborhood of Pioneer Crossing! Vinyl hardwood plank flooring throughout main living areas! Large living room, open to the kitchen and dinning room! Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, and center island! Large bedrooms, separate side of the home from Master bedroom. Private fully-fenced backyard with covered back patio! 2-Car Garage! This new build won't last long!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing

YEAR BUILT: 2019



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Brand New!

- Vinyl Hardwood flooring in all main living areas!

- Natural Light Throughout!

- Granite counter-tops!

- Stainless steel appliances!

- Center Island!

- Fenced in Back Yard!

- Community Amenities!

- Large bedrooms!

- Attached Garage for parking



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **