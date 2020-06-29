All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 13 2019 at 9:15 PM

10817 Seguin St

10817 Seguin St · No Longer Available
Location

10817 Seguin St, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Never before lived in 3 Bed/2 Bath in the newest section of the highly desirable neighborhood of Pioneer Crossing! Vinyl hardwood plank flooring throughout main living areas! Large living room, open to the kitchen and dinning room! Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, and center island! Large bedrooms, separate side of the home from Master bedroom. Private fully-fenced backyard with covered back patio! 2-Car Garage! This new build won't last long!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2019

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Brand New!
- Vinyl Hardwood flooring in all main living areas!
- Natural Light Throughout!
- Granite counter-tops!
- Stainless steel appliances!
- Center Island!
- Fenced in Back Yard!
- Community Amenities!
- Large bedrooms!
- Attached Garage for parking

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10817 Seguin St have any available units?
10817 Seguin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10817 Seguin St have?
Some of 10817 Seguin St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10817 Seguin St currently offering any rent specials?
10817 Seguin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10817 Seguin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10817 Seguin St is pet friendly.
Does 10817 Seguin St offer parking?
Yes, 10817 Seguin St offers parking.
Does 10817 Seguin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10817 Seguin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10817 Seguin St have a pool?
No, 10817 Seguin St does not have a pool.
Does 10817 Seguin St have accessible units?
No, 10817 Seguin St does not have accessible units.
Does 10817 Seguin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10817 Seguin St does not have units with dishwashers.
