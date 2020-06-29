10817 Seguin St

Amenities
Never before lived in 3 Bed/2 Bath in the newest section of the highly desirable neighborhood of Pioneer Crossing! Vinyl hardwood plank flooring throughout main living areas! Large living room, open to the kitchen and dinning room! Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash, and center island! Large bedrooms, separate side of the home from Master bedroom. Private fully-fenced backyard with covered back patio! 2-Car Garage! This new build won't last long!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pioneer Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2019
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Brand New!
- Vinyl Hardwood flooring in all main living areas!
- Natural Light Throughout!
- Granite counter-tops!
- Stainless steel appliances!
- Center Island!
- Fenced in Back Yard!
- Community Amenities!
- Large bedrooms!
- Attached Garage for parking
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **