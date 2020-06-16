105 W. 51ST

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters new construction recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse internet cafe gym pool pool table internet access new construction

This brand new community provides a tranquil yet "hip" environment to call home. Everything you need is only steps from your front door. The floor plans are well equipped with full kitchens, black GE appliances, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, wood cabinet doors with pulls, a pantry, 2" faux wood blinds, plush carpeting, vinyl wood plank flooring, garden-style tubs, extra storage and washer/dryer connections! You'll have access to a sparkling swimming pool with a resort-style pool deck, WiFi and speakers, fitness center, resident center with TV, business center, internet cafe and lounge, billiards, gated access, electric car charging station and more. Experience a truly quality lifestyle! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.