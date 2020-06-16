All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

105 W. 51ST

105 West 51st Street · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 West 51st Street, Austin, TX 78751
Triangle State

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
new construction
This brand new community provides a tranquil yet "hip" environment to call home. Everything you need is only steps from your front door. The floor plans are well equipped with full kitchens, black GE appliances, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, wood cabinet doors with pulls, a pantry, 2" faux wood blinds, plush carpeting, vinyl wood plank flooring, garden-style tubs, extra storage and washer/dryer connections! You'll have access to a sparkling swimming pool with a resort-style pool deck, WiFi and speakers, fitness center, resident center with TV, business center, internet cafe and lounge, billiards, gated access, electric car charging station and more. Experience a truly quality lifestyle! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 W. 51ST have any available units?
105 W. 51ST has a unit available for $1,404 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 W. 51ST have?
Some of 105 W. 51ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 W. 51ST currently offering any rent specials?
105 W. 51ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W. 51ST pet-friendly?
No, 105 W. 51ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 105 W. 51ST offer parking?
No, 105 W. 51ST does not offer parking.
Does 105 W. 51ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 W. 51ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W. 51ST have a pool?
Yes, 105 W. 51ST has a pool.
Does 105 W. 51ST have accessible units?
No, 105 W. 51ST does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W. 51ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 W. 51ST does not have units with dishwashers.
