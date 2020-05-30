1031 East 44th Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 1940's home in Central Austin! - Gorgeous central Austin home just minutes from downtown, UT Campus, ACC Highland Campus, and dining/entertainment options at Triangle and Mueller developments. Walkable distance to HEB, Hancock Golf Course, and Red River bus routes. Charming, vintage accents throughout, updated kitchen and numerous windows offering natural light. Bonus room can be used as office, playroom, or second living/dining. Large, fenced back yard with mature pecan trees.



(RLNE3287651)