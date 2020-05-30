All apartments in Austin
1031 East 44th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1031 East 44th Street

1031 East 44th Street · (512) 795-4427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1031 East 44th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1031 East 44th Street · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1940's home in Central Austin! - Gorgeous central Austin home just minutes from downtown, UT Campus, ACC Highland Campus, and dining/entertainment options at Triangle and Mueller developments. Walkable distance to HEB, Hancock Golf Course, and Red River bus routes. Charming, vintage accents throughout, updated kitchen and numerous windows offering natural light. Bonus room can be used as office, playroom, or second living/dining. Large, fenced back yard with mature pecan trees.

(RLNE3287651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 East 44th Street have any available units?
1031 East 44th Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1031 East 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1031 East 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 East 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 East 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1031 East 44th Street offer parking?
No, 1031 East 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1031 East 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 East 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 East 44th Street have a pool?
No, 1031 East 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1031 East 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 1031 East 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 East 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 East 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 East 44th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 East 44th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
