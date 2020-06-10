All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
10303 BURNET RD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

10303 BURNET RD

10303 Burnet Road · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10303 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  One- and two-bedroom floor plans

Two custom wood-style flooring options

Designer carpeting in bedrooms

Two exquisite custom countertop options

Sleek stainless-steel appliance package

42-inch custom European-style wood cabinetry

Wine refrigerator

Full-size washer and dryer

Well-appointed en suite master bath with stylish framed mirrors

Spacious walk-in closets

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Expansive clubroom, featuring catering kitchen, library and game space

Two-level, 24/7 athletic center outfitted with superior cardio theater, free weights, individual weight machines and WELLBEATS virtual fitness classes

Executive business lounge with Wi-Fi access

High-tech conference center

Hospitality bar featuring Starbucks coffee and tea

Wine vault and corking room

24/7 package locker access

Outdoor kitchen with grilling stations and outdoor fireplace

Resort-style pool with in-pool loungers and private cabanas

Relaxing infinity hammocks

Serene courtyard with water feature

Social calendar with community activities

24/7 emergency maintenance

Pet-friendly community with dedicated pet park

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10303 BURNET RD have any available units?
10303 BURNET RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10303 BURNET RD have?
Some of 10303 BURNET RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10303 BURNET RD currently offering any rent specials?
10303 BURNET RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10303 BURNET RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10303 BURNET RD is pet friendly.
Does 10303 BURNET RD offer parking?
Yes, 10303 BURNET RD does offer parking.
Does 10303 BURNET RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10303 BURNET RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10303 BURNET RD have a pool?
Yes, 10303 BURNET RD has a pool.
Does 10303 BURNET RD have accessible units?
Yes, 10303 BURNET RD has accessible units.
Does 10303 BURNET RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10303 BURNET RD does not have units with dishwashers.
