Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1013 Glen Oak Drive

1013 Glen Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Glen Oak Drive, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice three bedroom two bathroom home in a south Austin location. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms . Painted few years ago and hard tile throughout. Fruit tree and outbuilding in the back yard which backs to a creek.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Glen Oak Drive have any available units?
1013 Glen Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1013 Glen Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Glen Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Glen Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Glen Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Glen Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 1013 Glen Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Glen Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Glen Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Glen Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 Glen Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Glen Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Glen Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Glen Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Glen Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Glen Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Glen Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
