10111 S. 1st st
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:00 PM

10111 S. 1st st

10111 First St · No Longer Available
Location

10111 First St, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f200b570ae ----
Apartments South Austin for Upscale Living
Discover something new at Terraces at Southpark Meadows, an elegant apartment community just south of Austin, Texas. Located in a gorgeous neighborhood filled with sprawling local parks, endless shopping, and great entertainment, this one-of-a-kind community has something for everyone. We?re just 11 miles away from downtown Austin. You can head off to explore this amazing city at a moment?s notice.

Browse through our website and you?ll find a unique selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in South Austin with spacious interiors and designer features. Don?t forget about all of our exciting amenities. Sign up today and you can enjoy a decadent resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor fireside lounge, and a fully equipped athletic club. Take advantage of this exciting opportunity and apply for these luxurious apartments in South Austin today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10111 S. 1st st have any available units?
10111 S. 1st st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10111 S. 1st st have?
Some of 10111 S. 1st st's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10111 S. 1st st currently offering any rent specials?
10111 S. 1st st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10111 S. 1st st pet-friendly?
No, 10111 S. 1st st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10111 S. 1st st offer parking?
No, 10111 S. 1st st does not offer parking.
Does 10111 S. 1st st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10111 S. 1st st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10111 S. 1st st have a pool?
Yes, 10111 S. 1st st has a pool.
Does 10111 S. 1st st have accessible units?
No, 10111 S. 1st st does not have accessible units.
Does 10111 S. 1st st have units with dishwashers?
No, 10111 S. 1st st does not have units with dishwashers.
