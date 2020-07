Amenities

10109 Quail Hutch Drive Available 08/10/20 Quail Creek Charmer with lots of extra space! - Quail Creek Charmer with lots of extra space. This 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath home has an additional bonus room that would make a great 2nd living, office or 4th bedroom. Casual living room with hardwood floors & high beamed ceiling overlooks the private, backyard. Enjoy evening breezes in the generous screened in back porch. The large fenced yard has a nice shade tree and a has detached storage building or workshop with power and AC. Located on a quiet street close to shopping, schools & easy commute.



