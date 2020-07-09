All apartments in Austin
1003 W. 26th Street #202

1003 26th St · No Longer Available
Location

1003 26th St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
1003 W. 26th Street #202 Available 08/15/20 Upgraded Corner Condo in West Campus! 2 parking! - Corner condo with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Excellent location on West Campus in walking distance to UT. Stackable washer/dryer and 2 parking spaces. Beautiful condo tucked away in a quiet complex.

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4506607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 W. 26th Street #202 have any available units?
1003 W. 26th Street #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 W. 26th Street #202 have?
Some of 1003 W. 26th Street #202's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 W. 26th Street #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1003 W. 26th Street #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 W. 26th Street #202 pet-friendly?
No, 1003 W. 26th Street #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1003 W. 26th Street #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1003 W. 26th Street #202 offers parking.
Does 1003 W. 26th Street #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 W. 26th Street #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 W. 26th Street #202 have a pool?
No, 1003 W. 26th Street #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1003 W. 26th Street #202 have accessible units?
No, 1003 W. 26th Street #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 W. 26th Street #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 W. 26th Street #202 does not have units with dishwashers.

