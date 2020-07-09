Amenities
1003 W. 26th Street #202 Available 08/15/20 Upgraded Corner Condo in West Campus! 2 parking! - Corner condo with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Excellent location on West Campus in walking distance to UT. Stackable washer/dryer and 2 parking spaces. Beautiful condo tucked away in a quiet complex.
To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour
Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:
-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4506607)