5918 Sterling Green Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect 3 bedroom home located in a GREAT neighborhood! Very spacious kitchen, utility closet with washer and dryer connections and nice sized bedrooms and bathrooms. Lots of extra built in storage. A large fenced in backyard.