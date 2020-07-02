5918 Sterling Green Trail

Perfect 3 bedroom home located in a GREAT neighborhood! Very spacious kitchen, utility closet with washer and dryer connections and nice sized bedrooms and bathrooms. Lots of extra built in storage. A large fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
