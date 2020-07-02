All apartments in Arlington
5918 Sterling Green Trail
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:50 AM

5918 Sterling Green Trail

5918 Sterling Green Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5918 Sterling Green Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect 3 bedroom home located in a GREAT neighborhood! Very spacious kitchen, utility closet with washer and dryer connections and nice sized bedrooms and bathrooms. Lots of extra built in storage. A large fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 Sterling Green Trail have any available units?
5918 Sterling Green Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5918 Sterling Green Trail have?
Some of 5918 Sterling Green Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 Sterling Green Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5918 Sterling Green Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 Sterling Green Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5918 Sterling Green Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5918 Sterling Green Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5918 Sterling Green Trail offers parking.
Does 5918 Sterling Green Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 Sterling Green Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 Sterling Green Trail have a pool?
No, 5918 Sterling Green Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5918 Sterling Green Trail have accessible units?
No, 5918 Sterling Green Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 Sterling Green Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5918 Sterling Green Trail has units with dishwashers.

