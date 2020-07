Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym pool pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking package receiving trash valet

You will appreciate the large designer interiors of Trinity Trace. Fully landscaped, Trinity Trace offers Efficiencies, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and has two large swimming pools, a fitness facility, a resident business center, dog park, and limited access gates. Close to The Parks Mall and the Arlington Highlands shopping, there is easy access to Dallas and Fort Worth via Highway 360, I-20 and I-30. Best of all, Trinity Trace has many of the features you want in a home of your own. Trinity Trace also offers a unique Second Chance Leasing Program if you are in need of fresh start.