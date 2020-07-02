5421 Stagetrail Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access key fob access pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled 3/2/2 Home, Generously updated Smart Home - For Lease - Turn key Visionary Smart Home Complete with commercial grade network and high speed internet included.



3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath, Designer trims and moldings throughout.

Kitchen New Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, with tumbled granite back-splashes.

Family room is centered by a black marble wood burning Fireplace, trimmed in tumbled granite.

Large detached 2 car garage with a work bench.

Attic Insulation has been updated to R39 value, Air conditioner and furnace freshly serviced. Expect drastic difference on your electric bill.

The back gate gives access to Fish Creek running through a large grassy area on the back of the property.

Professional Landscaping service is included in the lease.

Professionally installed Smart sprinkler system for a great yard with unequaled water conservation

Plugs with Smart USB ports installed for your convenience: Master bedroom has 4, kitchen has 2, and 1 in the living room.



Conveniently located to Hwy 287 (North & South) and Interstate 20 (East & West) for commuting, shopping, and restaurant - ultra convenient access. This beautiful Home is available for lease now, by the owners: RumcoProperties.com



What is a Truly smart home?



Imagine using a touch panel on the wall or app on your phone or tablet (that will be set up for you at no cost) to control everything in home with ONE push of a button.

Ready for bed? Push the Good Night button in the master bedroom and go to bed, and within seconds the garage door is closed, front and back door lock them-self, lights in the kitchen and living room turn off, the security is set to Arm Stay, and the Air conditioner changes to your favorite sleeping temperature.

...And thats just the start.

All accessible via your Smart Phone, Tablet, Provided Key fob, or from panels mounted in the home.



Turn key Visionary Smart Home details



Touch panel on wall in living area, and additional touch panel on wall in master bedroom.

200+ Mbps Internet connection included- Unlimited data

Netgear Cable modem DOCSIS 3.0 16X4 Rated at 680 Mbps

Araknis Gigabit Router - with OvrC

Arakins Gigabit Switch with OvrC

IPWattBox with OvrC

***OvrC Enabled equipment is Self diagnosing and maintains itself (OvrC Home app will be set up for you for manual control from phone or tablet)

Professional grade dual band smart switching AC Long Range Wi-Fi Access point offering complete coverage of property. Wi-Fi test in bedroom is usually over 230 Mbps Down on 5 ghz device.

Clare Smart Home Hub that will easily adopt any Z-Wave or Z-Wave Plus device you would like to add in seconds.

Security System self monitored Can be easily set up to be monitored if you so choose

3 -Intelligent HD Surveillance Cameras, night vision rated at 100 - Front and Back

Video doorbell

POE NVR With 1TB of storage, Typically over a month of storage with record on motion setting.

Lighting Control - Expandable upon request

Key-less entry for front & back doors Can be controlled via smart home app.

Wi-Fi Thermostat - Can be controlled via smart home app, or wall panel if manual adjustment needed.

Garage door controller

Integrated Z-Wave Wireless Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Alarm with silence button.

Key fob



Installed and Maintained by Visionary Smart Homes LLC.



(RLNE5065809)