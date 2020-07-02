All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5421 Stagetrail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5421 Stagetrail Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 9:49 AM

5421 Stagetrail Drive

5421 Stagetrail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5421 Stagetrail Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled 3/2/2 Home, Generously updated Smart Home - For Lease - Turn key Visionary Smart Home Complete with commercial grade network and high speed internet included.

3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath, Designer trims and moldings throughout.
Kitchen New Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, with tumbled granite back-splashes.
Family room is centered by a black marble wood burning Fireplace, trimmed in tumbled granite.
Large detached 2 car garage with a work bench.
Attic Insulation has been updated to R39 value, Air conditioner and furnace freshly serviced. Expect drastic difference on your electric bill.
The back gate gives access to Fish Creek running through a large grassy area on the back of the property.
Professional Landscaping service is included in the lease.
Professionally installed Smart sprinkler system for a great yard with unequaled water conservation
Plugs with Smart USB ports installed for your convenience: Master bedroom has 4, kitchen has 2, and 1 in the living room.

Conveniently located to Hwy 287 (North & South) and Interstate 20 (East & West) for commuting, shopping, and restaurant - ultra convenient access. This beautiful Home is available for lease now, by the owners: RumcoProperties.com

What is a Truly smart home?

Imagine using a touch panel on the wall or app on your phone or tablet (that will be set up for you at no cost) to control everything in home with ONE push of a button.
Ready for bed? Push the Good Night button in the master bedroom and go to bed, and within seconds the garage door is closed, front and back door lock them-self, lights in the kitchen and living room turn off, the security is set to Arm Stay, and the Air conditioner changes to your favorite sleeping temperature.
...And thats just the start.
All accessible via your Smart Phone, Tablet, Provided Key fob, or from panels mounted in the home.

Turn key Visionary Smart Home details

Touch panel on wall in living area, and additional touch panel on wall in master bedroom.
200+ Mbps Internet connection included- Unlimited data
Netgear Cable modem DOCSIS 3.0 16X4 Rated at 680 Mbps
Araknis Gigabit Router - with OvrC
Arakins Gigabit Switch with OvrC
IPWattBox with OvrC
***OvrC Enabled equipment is Self diagnosing and maintains itself (OvrC Home app will be set up for you for manual control from phone or tablet)
Professional grade dual band smart switching AC Long Range Wi-Fi Access point offering complete coverage of property. Wi-Fi test in bedroom is usually over 230 Mbps Down on 5 ghz device.
Clare Smart Home Hub that will easily adopt any Z-Wave or Z-Wave Plus device you would like to add in seconds.
Security System self monitored Can be easily set up to be monitored if you so choose
3 -Intelligent HD Surveillance Cameras, night vision rated at 100 - Front and Back
Video doorbell
POE NVR With 1TB of storage, Typically over a month of storage with record on motion setting.
Lighting Control - Expandable upon request
Key-less entry for front & back doors Can be controlled via smart home app.
Wi-Fi Thermostat - Can be controlled via smart home app, or wall panel if manual adjustment needed.
Garage door controller
Integrated Z-Wave Wireless Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Alarm with silence button.
Key fob

Installed and Maintained by Visionary Smart Homes LLC.

(RLNE5065809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 Stagetrail Drive have any available units?
5421 Stagetrail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5421 Stagetrail Drive have?
Some of 5421 Stagetrail Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 Stagetrail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5421 Stagetrail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 Stagetrail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 Stagetrail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5421 Stagetrail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5421 Stagetrail Drive offers parking.
Does 5421 Stagetrail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 Stagetrail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 Stagetrail Drive have a pool?
No, 5421 Stagetrail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5421 Stagetrail Drive have accessible units?
No, 5421 Stagetrail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 Stagetrail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5421 Stagetrail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center